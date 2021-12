PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC)-- A New York man walks away with no jail time after a bus crash that left two people dead and dozens injured more than two years ago.

On the foggy morning of Mar. 19, 2019, 38-year-old Yui Man Chow, was driving nearly 60 people on a commercial bus north on Interstate-95, when it ran off the road. The bus rolled over several times and ejected some of the passengers out of the windows just after 5 a.m.