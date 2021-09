RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Richmond Public Schools continue to face several challenges as the district navigates in-person learning, one of those being meals. A first-grade teacher is now voicing her frustrations in a powerful letter sent to the district superintendent Jason Kamras.

Arianna Angles, who teaches at Southampton Elementary, is not holding back in the letter urging the district to do better. She says the teachers and custodial staff and doing everything they can to keep kids safe, but it's not enough. Angles fears things will get worse if the current conditions continue.