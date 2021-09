RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Our skies will become clear tonight over Central Virginia and that is going to set the stage for some very nice weather all the way through the weekend. Just note that it will start to get toasty over us by Sunday.

Lows tonight will be dropping back into the mid to upper 50s over the area, which also means that we might see a little bit of patchy for in some of the locales to the east of I-95 that saw some of the heavier rainfall today.