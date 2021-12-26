Washington loses to Cowboys, eliminated from playoffs

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. Dallas recovered the ball and scored a touchdown on this play. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Dealing with shortages at nearly every position, the visiting Washington Football Team fell to the Dallas Cowboys in dramatic fashion, losing 14-56.

The Cowboys, who have won 6 of their last 7 games, have been comfortably in the top spot in the NFC East for a while and are now just one game back from the Green Bay Packers, the #1 seed in the NFC.

Washington, on the other hand, came to Dallas hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive, something that would require a win tonight as well as in the remainder of their games. Now at 6-9, the Washington Football Team is officially out of playoff contention.

The game began about as badly as it possibly could have for Washington, with quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s first pass attempt of the season going into the hands of Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. From there, Dallas never let off the gas as they went into halftime up 42-7. By the fourth quarter, the Cowboys’ backup QB Cooper Rush was on the field in a 49-7 blowout.

Dallas comes out of this game looking ahead to the playoffs, while all Washington has to look forward to is a potential new team name in the offseason.