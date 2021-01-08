Web exclusive: Taylor Heinicke’s greatest hits at Old Dominion

by: Brian Parsons

Posted: / Updated:

With Alex Smith still hobbled by a right calf injury, the Washington Football Team could be forced to turn things over to former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke in Saturday’s playoff game against Tampa Bay.

A relative unknown to most of the nation, Heinicke captured the hearts of football fans in Hampton Roads during his four years as starting quarterback at ODU.

Take a look back at some his greatest college moments in this web exclusive.

