ASHBURN, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Commanders officially have their “guy” for the 2022-2023 season.

Carson Wentz, the man who will be under center for the D.C. area’s NFL team spoke to the media in an official capacity for the first time as a Commander Thursday morning.

The 30-year-old quarterback spoke about being traded from the Indianapolis Colts and what he looks forward to in Washington this season. Wentz also praised Ron Rivera’s coaching, citing his history playing against Rivera’s defense as a former division rival.

Wentz has had a career record of 16-9 against NFC East opponents so far, with 6,446 passing yards, a completion percentage of 64.9, 42 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The team also announced Wednesday that Wentz will wear number 11, the same number he wore on his original team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million contract with the Eagles in 2019 and was traded to the Colts in 2021, where he played for one season and missed the playoffs. The Commanders traded for Wentz earlier this month, taking on his large salary that will take up over 13% of their cap next season. Fortunately for Washington, if things don’t work out with Wentz, the Commanders can cut him after one year and it won’t affect their salary situation.

The NFC East is playing the AFC South this year, meaning Wentz and the Commanders will not only go up against the Eagles twice, they’ll also travel to Indianapolis to face his other former team.