Dems push back on delay to put Tubman on the $20

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House Democrats are filing legislation to force the U.S. Department of Treasury to release designs for $20 bills featuring abolitionist Harriet Tubman by next year.

“Tell me what the reason could be after working on this for almost three years,” Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, demanded at a press conference Wednesday, the anniversary of the abolition of slavery. “Sounds like it’s discriminatory to me.”

In 2016, the Treasury Department announced Tubman would be the first woman and the first African-American to appear on U.S. currency. To mark the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, the Obama administration set a 2020 deadline for the release of the design.

But last month, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin cast doubt on whether Tubman would make it onto the $20 at all and said the bills were on hold for at least another eight years in order implement anti-counterfeiting measures.

But Beatty and other Democrats say they won’t let the administration put it off.

“The fact that we still don’t have a woman on currency is an embarrassment,” Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif. said.

“The president has talked about sending people to Mars. If we can send people to Mars then we can get Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, took to Twitter, calling for an investigation into the delay.

Supporters want the Treasury Department to meet the 2020 timeline. Beatty sent the Treasury Department two letters, one last year and one Wednesday (PDF), urging it to do so.

A spokesperson from Bureau of Engraving and Printing within the Treasury Department told Nexstar that has been a lot of misinformation about the issue and disputed assertions that politics play a role.

The Bureau says security concerns alone are dictating the timeline and that, in fact, it never intended to release the updated $20 in 2020.

Len Olijar, the director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, provided this statement Wednesday: