NASA to launch a satellite to better understand space weather

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Scientists are used to studying weather here on earth, but what about an entirely new forecast dedicated to space.

A new mission from NASA will study ‘space weather’ with the help of the launch of the Ionospheric Connection Explorer- or ICON.

Scientists at the NASA Center in Maryland had been waiting for the launch of ICON for over a year they say what they learn can not only help them understand space but also improve GPS systems for humans here on Earth.

“This is an opportunity to study this exciting, dynamic area of the atmosphere in a new way,” NASA Scientist Alex Young said.

Young says space weather impacts satellite communications with wide-ranging effects and could even glimpse to life beyond earth.

“All of this technology like aircraft or autonomous cars, even farmers using sophisticated GPS to track their crops, it’s all affected by this, “Young said. “When we take what we learn here locally and we use that information to help us understand, what’s happening on other planets and that tells us can life form, is life possible, could we eventually go there?”

This, however, won’t look like your typical launch as a plane will first give the satellite a boost into space over the Atlantic Ocean.