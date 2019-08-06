Ohio, White House mull over ‘red flag’ measures after shootings

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Two days after shooters in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio killed 31 people, protesters gathered directly outside the White House to demand action on gun control.

“I have three relatives who went to the University of Dayton. It’s terrible,” said protester Leslie Getzinger of Toledo, which is about a 2-hour drive from the site of Sunday’s massacre.

Getzinger says Republicans and Democrats need to put politics aside and get dangerous weapons off streets.

“I have lots of family members who own guns who use guns to hunt um and they all support that kind of legislation as well,” said Getzinger.

Monday, President Donald Trump stopped short of calls for gun control. Instead he blamed the shootings on mental health issues.

“The internet has provided a dangerous avenue to radicalize disturbed minds,” he said.

It prompted Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to propose a state “red flag” bill, which would allow law enforcement to confiscate someone’s gun if they’re deemed a danger to themselves or others.

“When you go back, you see on social media, the signs were there,” DeWine said.

However, two Ohio Democrats are rejecting the Republican rhetoric.

“Most people who are mentally ill don’t hurt others. They are more likely to hurt themselves,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown.

“Don’t give me this bologna that all of a sudden you’re for mental health coverage. I don’t believe you Donald Trump,” said Rep. Tim Ryan, who is also a presidential candidate.

But the White House says if Congress can’t agree on legislation, the president could sign an executive order to pass a federal red flag law and universal background check.