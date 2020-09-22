When will the leaves change colors? A preview of fall weather in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Autumnal Equinox better known as fall but both terms are interchangeable, officially started at 9:30am September 22, 2020.

It is the transitional period from the warmest time of the year to the coldest time of the year. As the temperatures get cooler and the days get shorter the question is when will your area start to see the changing of the leaves?

The first week of fall, central Virginia extending all the way to the I-85 corridor you will find minimal changes to the foliage. At higher elevations you will find patchy to partial changes in the leaves.

The predicated peak fall colors for Central Virginia is expected to begin October 19 through 26.

As we say goodbye to sweltering heat and high humidity, we welcome cooler temperatures with low humidity values. The long-range forecast suggests that we will see slightly below average temperatures as we head into October. The precipitation outlook looks slightly wetter than average between September 30 and October 6.