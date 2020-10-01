A rare Halloween blue moon is in store for us this year

A rare “blue moon” on Halloween will give trick-or-treaters a special treat in the sky.

Two full moons are expected in the month of October 2020 with the second full moon happening on All Hallows’ Eve.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the first full moon will occur tonight reaching peak illumination at 5:05 pm, and it’s nicknamed the “harvest moon”.

The second full moon, which is known as a “blue moon” and nicknamed the “hunter’s moon,” will peak at 10:49 am EST on Saturday, Oct 31st.

Not only will the second full moon make Halloween a bit spookier but it’s a rare occurrence.

Blue moons on Halloween are relatively rare. Every month has a full moon due to the moon cycle which is usually 29.5 days. Halloween always falls on October 31st. So when a full moon occurs in October, the next full moon occurs in early November. But because the calendar year isn’t perfect about every two or three years, two full moons occur in the same calendar month.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the last time a full moon brightened the night sky on Halloween was in 2001, but only in the Central and Pacific time zones. The last time all time zones had a full moon on Halloween was in 1944.

After this year’s Halloween hunter’s blue moon, the next blue moons, according to the Farmer’s Almanac, will happen in 2039, 2058, 2077 and 2096.