As snow passes, threat of dangerous, icy roads lingers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As the winter storm passes through Central Virginia, the threat of potentially dangerous roads covered with snow and ice remains.

Virginia’s Department of Transportation (VDOT) continues to work around the clock to treat roadways in Virginia. Anne Abraham appreciates the effort. The New Yorker told 8News she was traveling through the state Thursday from North Carolina and encountered inclement weather.

“It started just as rain but then all of a sudden the rain started coming down but the trucks and cars were definitely flying by – they weren’t slowing down,” Abraham said.

Not slowing down is the opposite of what drivers should be doing during inclement weather, explains VDOT spokesperson Bethanie Glover.

“Our advice right now is to not be overconfident,” she said. “If the pavement is wet that doesn’t necessarily mean there isn’t ice so we want to make sure the drivers know that wet pavement could always mean ice on the road.”

VDOT’s traffic operations center is also closely monitoring live road conditions – keeping an eye out for any accidents or debris on the highway.

“The storm is expected to stay to the south and east of our district but we’re going to be monitoring our whole district all night,” Glover added. “Specifically, those areas that are tonight vulnerable to freezing first like ramps, overpasses, and bridges. Areas where air is most likely to circulate and cause freezing sooner.”

VDOT reminds drivers to take it easy behind the wheel by driving slow – or better yet – staying home if you don’t need to be out.

