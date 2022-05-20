RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Central Virginia region is facing record heat this weekend, and local health authorities are warning residents to take precautions and stay cool.





“Severe hot weather can pose risks to individuals’ health,” says Jessica Coughlin, Emergency Manager at the Richmond and Henrico Health District (RHHD). “Folks can still have fun this summer while staying safe… just stay aware of the temperature, personal health considerations, and safety precautions.”

RHHD warned residents to be aware of the symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, two common illnesses that result from sustained high temperatures.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include:

Heavy sweating

Cold and clammy skin

A fast and weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Dizziness, headaches, or feeling faint

RHHD recommends that anyone suffering from heat exhaustion “move to a cool place, loosen clothes, put cool, wet cloths on your body, and sip water.” However, if you begin vomiting or your symptoms last for longer than an hour, you should seek medical attention.

Symptoms of heat stroke include:

Body temperature of 103 degrees or higher

Hot and red skin

A fast and strong pulse

Confusion or loss of consciousness

If you believe someone is suffering from heat stroke, you should “call 911 right away, move that person to a cooler place, and do not give them anything to drink.”

RHHD recommends that residents limit outdoor activities to the early morning and evening, when temperatures are less extreme. They also cautioned residents to stay in air-conditioned areas as much as possible, even if that requires going to a public library or other public area. They caution that “electric fans will not prevent heat related illness if the temperature is above 90 degrees.”