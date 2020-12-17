Beware of black ice as you head out this morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As snow and ice slammed parts of the east coast Wednesday, Central Virginia mostly saw rain, but low overnight temperatures mean your commute could be a messy one this morning.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said icy conditions are possible as you head out. Weather conditions varied from rain to sleet in our area yesterday and VDOT said slick conditions could still be there.

As you prepare for your commute, VDOT said crews will continue to monitor the roads for slick spots and downed trees and will focus on spots that freeze first like bridges, ramps and overpasses. Crews will be using a mix of salt and salt to melt the ice to provide some traction on the roadways.

VDOT said drivers should reduce their speed and not follow other vehicles too closely.