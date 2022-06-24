RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s been more than 24 hours since storms swept across Central Virginia, bringing down power lines and trees. Some residents, now dealing with damage clean-up, saw trees crack and uproot right in front of their homes.

Outside the old Oak Grove Elementary School building, a mess surrounds a massive tree that was completely uprooted from the ground by Wednesday’s high winds.

The storms brought winds reported up to 60 miles-per-hour.

On Richdale Road in Richmond, another uprooted tree lay across someone’s yard, right in front of their front door.

On Wednesday, the winds tore off a roof from an apartment building on North Arthur Ashe Boulevard. An 8News viewer caught the roof flying off the top of the building on camera.

The damage has exposed the 1922 structure’s wooden framework. Folks who lived there like Erin Quinlan said they’re now dealing with thousands of dollars in damage.









“When we drive away today, everything in our apartment is considered abandoned.” Quinlan said. “There’s no reason to cry over it. It’s a bed frame. Who cares? You know, the photo of my grandmother who I never met, that’s what matters.”

In Chester, Lelia and Ralph Friend’s wind-damaged home was spared by a tree cracked in two outside their front door.

“Barely missed my car,” Lelia Friend said. “Thank you Lord.”

Just a few days ago before Wednesday’s storm, three tornadoes touched down in Goochland. One of them had recorded wind speeds of up to 95 miles-per-hour.

No one has been reportedly injured by the dangerous storms.