RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple central Virginia school districts will be closed or operating on two-hour delays on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to icy conditions.
As of 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the following school districts will be closed Wednesday:
- Albemarle County Public Schools
- Amelia County Public Schools
- Brunswick County Public Schools
- Buckingham County Public Schools
- Cumberland County Public Schools
- Fluvanna County Public Schools
- Goochland County Public Schools
- Fredericksburg City Public Schools
- Louisa County Public Schools
- Spotsylvania County Public Schools
- Stafford County Public Schools
- Mecklenburg County Public Schools
- Orange County Public Schools
As of 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the following school districts will delay opening by two hours Wednesday:
- Caroline County Public Schools
- Charles City County Public Schools
- Chesterfield County Public Schools
- Colonial Heights Public Schools
- Essex County Public Schools
- Hanover County Public Schools
- Henrico County Public Schools
- Hopewell City Public Schools
- King and Queen County Public Schools
- King William County Public Schools
- Middlesex County Public Schools
- Northumberland County Public Schools
- Nottoway County Public Schools
- Petersburg City Public Schools
- Prince Edward County Public Schools
- Richmond City Public Schools
- Richmond County Public Schools
For a complete list of closures and delays, click here.