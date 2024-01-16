RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple central Virginia school districts will be closed or operating on two-hour delays on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to icy conditions.

As of 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the following school districts will be closed Wednesday:

  • Albemarle County Public Schools
  • Amelia County Public Schools
  • Brunswick County Public Schools
  • Buckingham County Public Schools
  • Cumberland County Public Schools
  • Fluvanna County Public Schools
  • Goochland County Public Schools
  • Fredericksburg City Public Schools
  • Louisa County Public Schools
  • Spotsylvania County Public Schools
  • Stafford County Public Schools
  • Mecklenburg County Public Schools
  • Orange County Public Schools

As of 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the following school districts will delay opening by two hours Wednesday:

  • Caroline County Public Schools
  • Charles City County Public Schools
  • Chesterfield County Public Schools
  • Colonial Heights Public Schools
  • Essex County Public Schools
  • Hanover County Public Schools
  • Henrico County Public Schools
  • Hopewell City Public Schools
  • King and Queen County Public Schools
  • King William County Public Schools
  • Middlesex County Public Schools
  • Northumberland County Public Schools
  • Nottoway County Public Schools
  • Petersburg City Public Schools
  • Prince Edward County Public Schools
  • Richmond City Public Schools
  • Richmond County Public Schools

For a complete list of closures and delays, click here.