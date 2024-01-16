RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Multiple central Virginia school districts will be closed or operating on two-hour delays on Wednesday, Jan. 17, due to icy conditions.

As of 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the following school districts will be closed Wednesday:

Albemarle County Public Schools

Amelia County Public Schools

Brunswick County Public Schools

Buckingham County Public Schools

Cumberland County Public Schools

Fluvanna County Public Schools

Goochland County Public Schools

Fredericksburg City Public Schools

Louisa County Public Schools

Spotsylvania County Public Schools

Stafford County Public Schools

Mecklenburg County Public Schools

Orange County Public Schools

As of 7:07 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16, the following school districts will delay opening by two hours Wednesday:

Caroline County Public Schools

Charles City County Public Schools

Chesterfield County Public Schools

Colonial Heights Public Schools

Essex County Public Schools

Hanover County Public Schools

Henrico County Public Schools

Hopewell City Public Schools

King and Queen County Public Schools

King William County Public Schools

Middlesex County Public Schools

Northumberland County Public Schools

Nottoway County Public Schools

Petersburg City Public Schools

Prince Edward County Public Schools

Richmond City Public Schools

Richmond County Public Schools

For a complete list of closures and delays, click here.