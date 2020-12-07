Central Virginia to see first glimpse of winter weather today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With the first snow of the season expected to arrive in Central Virginia, it’s time to prepare for whatever Mother Nature may bring.

IT’S SNOWING in Richmond! ❄️



We’re tracking the latest this morning on Good Morning Richmond @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/V7Qh5eJj0x — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) December 7, 2020

Before winter weather heads our way, make sure your home is properly insulated.

It’s a good idea to make sure to have additional heat sources on standby just in case the power goes out and know how to shut off any water valves just in case a pipe bursts.

For your car, batteries tend to lose power as temperatures drop so make sure to test yours.

It’s also a good idea to test your car’s antifreeze level and replace any worn tires and wiper blades.

VDOT is aware of this morning’s weather but says the roads are too warm to pretreat. They do have supplies on standby.