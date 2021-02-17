Chesterfield postpones COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to weather

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Due to inclement weather, Chesterfield Health District (CHD) is postponing a second dose vaccination event that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18.

According to a Wednesday release, CHD staff will work to reschedule this clinic for the earliest available opportunity and will reach out to schedule individuals who qualify.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says 519 people were scheduled for the event.

At this time, the date of the rescheduled clinic has not been set. Health officials tell 8News that the vaccines meant to be administered Thursday will be held until the clinic can be scheduled for a new date.