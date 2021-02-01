Final CCPS budget town hall rescheduled due to weather

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The virtual budget town hall for the Bermuda and Dale Districts of Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.

According to a release, the meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1, will now be held Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It can be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The community meeting will include a budget presentation and question-and-answer session. Questions can be submitted here.

CCPS Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty last week proposed a $759.4 million budget for the 2021-22 school year, which he says is much lower than the operating budget of other Virginia school districts of similar size.

