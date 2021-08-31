Hopewell Schools closed Wednesday in anticipation of storms

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The remainders of Ida are expected to hit Central Virginia on Wednesday. In anticipation of the thunderstorms and potential tornado activity, Hopewell City Public Schools will be closed.

The school district announced the closure on Facebook on Tuesday evening. All students and employees will have off Wednesday and no food services will be offered.

The Facebook post states, “We hope the possible storms are not severe and that all of our students, families, and employees are safe.”

