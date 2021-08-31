Ida expected to bring severe weather Wednesday, local school districts close in preparation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — School districts across the region are asking students and staff to stay home and stay safe on Wednesday. The remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to make travel difficult and cause damage in the region.
The tropical weather has the potential to cause tornado activity and flash flooding.
According to 8News meteorologists, the severe weather threat for Central Virginia will last from 2 p.m. to midnight.
The following school districts will be closed Wednesday:
- Buckingham County Public Schools
- Caroline County Public Schools
- Hopewell City Public Schools
- Prince Edward County Public Schools
- Stafford County Public Schools
- Buildings will be closed, there will be asynchronous learning