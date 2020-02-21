Closings & Delays
There are currently 64 active closings. Click for more details.

Closings

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 / 08:58 AM EST

A

Al Madina School of Richmond

Midlothian private schools

OPENING AT 10:00 AM

Amelia Academy

schools

OPENING AT 10:00 AM

Amelia County Public Schools

Amelia Courthouse schools

CLOSED Today

Appomattox Regional Governor's School

schools

CLOSED Today

B

Bay Transit - Charles City and New Kent County

Charles City

OPENING AT 9:00 AM

Bay Transit - West Point, King & Queen and King William Counties

King and Queen

OPENING AT 9:00 AM

Beautiful Beginnings Daycare & Learning Center

Petersburg

CLOSED Today

Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond

Richmond

CLOSED Thursday

Broadway Christian School

Hopewell

CLOSED Today

Brunswick County Government

Brunswick government

CLOSED Today

Brunswick General District Court

Lawrenceville

CLOSED Today

C

Charles City County Gov't Offices

Charles City government

OPENING 2 hours LATE

Charles City County Public Schools

Charles City schools

CLOSED Today

Chesapeake Bay Governor's School

Tappahannock schools

CLOSED Today

Chesterfield County Public Schools

Chesterfield schools

OPENING 2 hours LATE

Colonial Heights City Public Schools

Colonial Heights schools

CLOSED Today

Commonwealth of Virginia/Greensville/Emporia

Greensville government

OPENING AT 10:00 AM

Cristo Rey Richmond High School

Richmond private schools

OPENING AT 9:15 AM

D

Defense Supply Center of Richmond

Richmond government

OPENING AT 9:00 AM

Dinwiddie County Circuit Court

Dinwiddie government

OPENING AT 9:30 AM

Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices

Dinwiddie government

OPENING AT 10:00 AM

Dinwiddie County Public Schools

Dinwiddie schools

CLOSED Today

F

Fort Lee

Fort Lee government

OPENING 2 hours LATE

Fuqua School

Farmville private schools

OPENING 2 hours LATE

G

Gill Grove Baptist School

Chesterfield private schools

OPENING 2 hours LATE

Greensville County Circuit Court

Emporia

OPENING AT 10:00 AM

Greensville County Public Schools

Greensville schools

CLOSED Today

H

Harvest International Child Care Center

Petersburg

CLOSED Today

Heritage Public Library

New Kent

OPENING AT 10:00 AM

Hopewell City Government

government

OPENING 2 hours LATE

Hopewell City Public Schools

Hopewell schools

CLOSED Today

Hopewell Combined District Courts

Hopewell

OPENING AT 10:00 AM

J

John Tyler Community College

Chester colleges

CLOSING AT 5:00 PM

K

Kenston Forest School

schools

CLOSED Today

King William County Public Schools

King William schools

OPENING LATE

King and Queen County Public Schools

King and Queen schools

CLOSED Today

L

Lancaster County Public Schools

Lancaster schools

OPENING 2 hours LATE

Longwood University

Farmville colleges

OPENING AT 10:00 AM

Lunenburg County Public Schools

Lunenburg schools

CLOSED Today

M

Mecklenburg County Public Schools

Mecklenburg schools

CLOSED Today

Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board

Ark

CLOSING AT 4:30 PM

Middlesex County Public Schools

Middlesex schools

OPENING 2 hours LATE

Millwood School

Dinwiddie

OPENING 2 hours LATE

Mt. Gazerine Baptist Church

Blackstone churches

OPENING AT 8:30 AM

N

NUCOR Buildings Group - Virginia Plant

LaCrosse

OPENING AT 9:00 AM

New Kent County Public Schools

New Kent schools

CLOSED Today

Northumberland County Public Schools

Northumberland schools

OPENING 2 hours LATE

Nottoway County Public Schools

Nottoway schools

CLOSED Today

P

Petersburg Public Schools

Petersburg schools

CLOSED Today

Petersburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority

Petersburg government

OPENING AT 10:30 AM

Prince George County Gov't Offices

Prince George government

OPENING AT 10:30 AM

Prince George County Public Schools

Prince George schools

CLOSED Today

Prince George District Courts

Prince George government

OPENING AT 10:30 AM

R

Richard Bland College of William & Mary

Prince George colleges

OPENING AT 10:00 AM

S

Seven Hills School

Richmond

OPENING AT 8:00 AM

Sigma

South Chesterfield

OPENING 2 hours LATE

Southampton County Public Schools

Southampton schools

CLOSED Today

Southside Virginia Community College

Alberta colleges

OPENING AT 10:30 AM

Surry County Public Schools

Surry schools

CLOSED Today

Sussex County Public Schools

Sussex schools

CLOSED Today

T

Taylor Starkewood Enterprises/Taylor Enhanced Living, Inc.

Petersburg

OPENING AT 9:30 AM

V

Virginia State University

Petersburg colleges

OPENING AT 12:00 PM

W

Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools

Williamsburg schools

CLOSED Today

Z

Zion Apostolic Day Care

Petersburg

CLOSED Today

