RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We’ll see big weather changes across Central Virginia in the coming days, including a nearly 30-degree drop in temperatures for Halloween. Look for this change towards the end of October into the beginning of November due to a strong storm system heading our way.

But before the storm system gets here, we’ll be enjoying above-average temperatures through Sunday, along with lots of sunshine.

That same storm system may linger into Tuesday, which is Halloween. As of today’s forecast, the weather looks chilly and rainy for Halloween night.

Afternoon temperatures will go from the mid-80s over the weekend, to mid-50s for the early portions of next week.

We will keep you posted on this big weather change, as the situation becomes clearer in the coming days.