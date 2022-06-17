GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Thursday-evening storms caused “immense” damage to areas in Goochland County and officials are alerting residents of emergency numbers to contact if you need help or to report damages.

The preliminary storm report by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield shows a tornado likely occurred at 7:47 p.m. northwest of Irwin. Survey shows widespread, uprooted and snapped trees on Rock Castle and Old Stage Roads. Sixteen homes were damaged with widespread power outages. NWS estimates a width of 100 yards with a wind speed of 90 miles per hour.

Goochland County Fire and Rescue is working with Building Inspections to conduct damage assessments across the county. The Emergency Operations Center is available at 804-556-5678 for assistance.

Over 1,000 homes and businesses are currently without power in Goochland.

“Our utility company partners are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power. Residents are encouraged to practice generator safety as you wait for restoration by power providers,” Paul Drumwright with Goochland County said.

The Red Cross may be able to assist residents if storm damage prevents them from staying at home.

Cooling resources are available at all Goochland Fire Stations. Residents can go to the nearest fire station to cool off and charge electronic devices.

All other county facilities including convenience centers are currently closed, according to Goochland officials.