Customers prepare for Sunday winter storm at Pleasant’s Hardware in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ahead of the projected overnight winter storm early Sunday morning, some residents are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice near their homes.

On Saturday, customers visited Pleasant’s Hardware in the Tuckahoe Shopping Center to stock up on winter supplies.

Art Ryan, the assistant manager of the hardware store, said it is normal for people to prepare for the worst when it comes to winter weather.

“I wouldn’t call it panic-buying,” Ryan said. “We had a lot of that last weekend with the snow. With the pending forecast for tonight, we have a lot of ice melt being sold, a lot of firewood, a few sleds, snow shovels. We are out of fire starter logs.”

Winter days haven’t been the only times that the family-owned business has seen an increase in sales. With more people staying at home during the pandemic, Ryan said they saw plenty of business from people doing repairs and yardwork at home.

“It’s actually been a very good year for us,” Ryan said. “All the honey-do lists, the continuous projects that they were going to get to eventually — they’re getting to them now.”

However, for now the store will be keeping winter products front-and-center until the winter months are over — and Ryan hopes to stay stocked and ready for whatever comes next.