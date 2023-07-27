RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A heat advisory is posted for all areas along and East of I-95 today where the heat index is expected to reach 105° or slightly higher.

An excessive heat watch is posted for Central Virginia for Friday and Saturday, where the possibility this where the heat index could reach 111 or higher. If this becomes more certain an excessive heat warning will be issued for Friday and/or Saturday, and if it falls short of this criteria, the excessive heat watch will be changed back to a heat advisory for Friday and/or Saturday.

Obviously, the big story is the heat and we will see hazy, hot and humid conditions today with highs in the upper 90s and the heat index will climb to near 105. There is a chance that we could see a pop-up thunderstorm later this afternoon and evening.

It will be partly cloudy and muggy tonight with lows in the middle to upper 70s.

Friday will also be hazy, hot and humid. With highs in the upper 90s to near 100 and that heat index could again be near 105 or higher. We will keep the risk in for a pop-up thunderstorm or two during the late afternoon and evening.

Saturday will be very similar to Thursday and Friday with hazy hot and humid conditions continuing and the chance of a pop-up thunderstorm later in the afternoon and evening. Our high temperatures for Saturday will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 and that heat index could easily be 105 or higher.

If you are heading to the NASCAR truck series race, the Worldwide Express 250, keep in mind, it will be very hot at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. When the green flag drops Saturday evening, I still expect temperatures will be in the lower 90s and there might be a pop-up thunderstorm or two still lingering around. Throughout the race, we will see partly cloudy skies and by the checkered flag, temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Sunday will be partly sunny early in the day, but showers and thunderstorms could develop shortly after noon and some of those storms might have some locally heavy downpours and possibility of gusty winds. Our high temperatures will top out in the lower 90s

If you are heading to the Cook Out 400 NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway, the potential exists for scattered showers and storms at any point during the race. Green flag temperatures are expected to be in the lower 90s, with checkered flag temperatures in the lower 80s.

We will finally get a break from the heat on Monday with highs in the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, very warm in humid with highs in the upper 80s and there’s the chance of a late-day, thunderstorm.

Looking ahead to Wednesday and Thursday, we will be partly sunny, very warm, and humid, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.