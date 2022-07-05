RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several days of strong storms will be on the way to the area as we deal with typical July heat and humidity. The good news is that things will be getting better for us as we head into the second half of the weekend.

Once the showers fade out tonight, we will be in for partly cloudy skies and overnight lows dropping back into the middle 70s. That will make it feel like the jungle out there when you wake up tomorrow.

It is going to be hot and muggy tomorrow. Highs are headed up into the middle 90s, and when you factor in the humidity, it is going to feel 100 to 105.

We have a risk of severe storms tomorrow, but it looks like the best chance from the map you see is going to be in the southern part of the state. We will see late afternoon and evening storms over the area. Since the threat is mainly to the south of us, we will not have a VIPIR Alert Day tomorrow.

Thursday, the risk of severe storms will return to the entire area, so it will be a VIPIR Alert Day for the area.

We might not be as warm, with highs around 90, but a good line of showers and storms looks to be on the way to the area for late in the afternoon and early in the evening.

Friday, we have a good chance of widespread storms over us with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. These may be a little weaker than Thursday’s as it looks right now. The main threat could be heavy rainfall.

Finally, a front will drop to the south of us on Saturday which will bring the risk of rain to an end by Saturday evening.

Sunday through Tuesday will be calmer in the weather over us and a little bit cooler. Another chance of rain is on the way by the middle of the week.