Did you see it? Clear skies made for great partial lunar eclipse viewing in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, VA. (WRIC) – North America saw the longest partial lunar eclipse of the century on Friday morning.

Early risers were able to see the red-tinted moon starting around 1 a.m.

Friday’s partial lunar eclipse lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours. This not only makes it the longest partial lunar eclipse of this century but it also makes it the longest one in almost 600 years.

A partial lunar eclipse is when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon — but they are not perfectly aligned. When this happens, only part of the moon’s surface is covered by the Earth’s shadow.

The eclipse was no longer visible to Richmonders around 6 a.m. Friday morning.