Should hurricane season start earlier?

FILE – This enhanced satellite image made available by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Florence, upper left, in the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. At center is Tropical Storm Isaac and at right is Hurricane Helene. (NOAA via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricane season officially starts June 1 and lasts until November 30 but this is the seventh straight year that there’s been tropical storm development earlier than the start date.

There are some questions that have arisen about whether or not the hurricane season should start earlier.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Hurricane Research Division, there have been storms as early as May and as late as December. Most storms, according to research, happen within June to November encompassing 97% of named storms and hurricanes.

NOAA has been recently evaluating the decision to move the start date for Hurricane season from June 1 to May 15. Although the start date for hurricane season will not change this year, this is for future possibilities. NHC (National Hurricane Center) has already started releasing their Hurricane Outlook on May 15.

Most named storms, depressions and tropical developments that have occurred prior to the official start date haven’t impacted the United States historically, but there is some concern considering hurricane seasons have become more active recently.

Last year alone there were two named storms, which impacted the coastal Carolinas. Tropical Storm Arthur brought copious amounts of rain to eastern North Carolina as well as Tropical Storm Bertha, which made landfall near the Isle of Palms, South Carolina. Damage was slightly more significant in the form of power outages for Tropical Storm Arthur and even lesser for Tropical Storm Bertha.

Although this year is predicted to be an “above-average hurricane season” according to the NHC, having a storm prior to the official start date of June 1 isn’t a precursor to an active year historically.

According to the Weather Channel, out of the last 33 years, only 15 years had ‘above average’ storm development when a storm(s) developed prior to June 1.