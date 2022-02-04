RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — When it comes to winter weather, the overall advice is to stay off the road during these events until the event has concluded. Unfortunately, some of us need to be on the roads regardless of weather scenarios. The question is; does 4-wheel drive help in all winter weather scenarios?

The short answer is no, but let’s take a look.

In the typical situation of winter weather, which is snowy roads, 4-wheel drive would help tremendously. It helps with traction, making turns when roads aren’t the best and it will give you a better sense of security.

Even during slushy conditions, 4-wheel drive should help a great deal throughout the event and should be preferable to have if you happen to deal with snow a lot.

Where 4-wheel drive may not be as helpful would be in icy situations. Unfortunately, there is no safe way to drive on ice and 4-wheel drive will not help with traction because there is no traction to grab.

If you can at all, please avoid driving in icy situations because there is not an automobile that will be able to help you with driving on ice. Icy situations happen to be when you’re dealing with sleet and/or freezing rain, this will make travel conditions near impossible.

Sleet can make roads very slick and cause you to slide in multiple different scenarios — and the same goes for freezing rain. It is hard to spot both on the road ways so please make sure you’re keeping up with your local forecast.

Sleet is a little easier to spot because they are clear ice pellets on the roadways but freezing rain ices on contact so you may not be able to see these icy conditions with a naked eye. You may only realize it as it’s too late.

Overall, it would be great to have 4-wheel drive for winter weather but unfortunately, it will not help you in all scenarios so it is best to keep an eye on your local forecast and always avoid driving on ice as ice is impassable. If you happen to only be dealing this a snowy situation 4-wheel drive should help tremendously but still make sure to take it slow throughout all winter weather events.