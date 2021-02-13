Driving not an option: Henrico Emergency Management issues warnings for drivers, power outages

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is under an ice storm warning and Henrico County’s Office of Emergency Management (HCOEM) says being out on the roads can put your life and others’ at risk.

“This is the first time ever that the National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning for Central Virginia,” Rob Rowley of HCOEM said. “This is just pure ice. This is not snow, this is not a wintery mix. Driving in this is not an option.”

Rowley said the Virginia Department of Transportation is working hard to make the roads minimally passable, specifically for first responders and utility workers, not for the general public’s use.

“There is not enough space in the roads for those folks to do their work and for people to drive around. Everyone has got to stay at home,” Rowley said. “There is no way around it. People have to stay at home.”

He said it is a smart move for businesses in the area to remain closed during this emergency.

“While you are at home, stay indoors,” Rowley said. “It is going to be extremely slick outside.”

Rowley said the serious threat for power outages is from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

“Have a plan in place,” Rowley said. “Be prepared for tomorrow to be able to stay home.”

Rowley added to save the 9-1-1 call center for life-threatening emergencies and report downed trees blocking roadways or affecting powerlines to 804-727-8300.