Evacuations begin for residences at Falling Creek Dam, shelter available

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police, Fire, and EMS crews began evacuations in residences downstream near the Falling Creek Dam near Hopkins Road on Saturday evening.

Inundation limits at Falling Creek

The water level was over 100 feet as of 5:45 p.m. — and a stage three flood advisory was initiated.

Meadowbrook High School will open up at 7 p.m. to serve as a shelter for those being evacuated.

For those who need to find shelter for their animals — the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter will open to accept pets that are evacuated from their homes.

The shelters are not open to the general public and capacity has been greatly reduced due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Those seeking shelter must bring their own masks, pillows, blankets, medication, change of clothes, hygiene products, and device chargers.

Viewers in the Falling Creek area sent in these photos from their back yard that shows high water levels that appear to have dismantled a dock.





