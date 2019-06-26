Eye on the Storm: Hurricane season by the experts

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – You can’t change the weather – but you can be prepared for it.

With hurricane season upon us, Nexstar is debuting a new weekly digital weather program, Eye On The Storm.

Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., a team of meteorologists from Nexstar Nation will be joined by weather teams from other Atlantic Storm markets to keep you up to date on hurricane preparations.

We take you through hurricane season, beginning June 12 through October.

On June 26’s show, CBS 17 Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein will be joined by StormTracker 8 Chief Meteorologist John Bernier and a meteorologist from WSAV in Savannah, Georgia.