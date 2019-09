RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Dorian remains a catastrophic category 5 hurricane over the Bahamas. Sustained wind speeds are at 185 mph, with wind gusts over 220 mph. Dorian continues to move very slowly, to the West at 5 miles per hour. The Bahamas are seeing storm surge of 18 to 23 feet above normal tide levels with tremendous rain. The eye has become a bit cloudier but still remains well-organized.

Hurricane Dorian is expected to remain a category 5 hurricane through Monday. Monday afternoon the storm should begin to turn towards the North and will then gradually weaken as it hugs the coast. With the current forecast track, Dorian is not expected to make landfall at all. This creates dangerous conditions along the coastal areas stretching from Florida, all the way to the Delmarva peninsula. High surf and storm surge are possible as we head through the middle of the week. We may begin to see some rain from Dorian in Central Virginia on Thursday into Friday.