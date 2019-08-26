1  of  6
Breaking News
Missing Northumberland County man last seen leaving work RPD: Shooting victim fighting for his life at local hospital Crews working Chesterfield structure fire report ‘heavy fire through’ roof Pair wanted for stealing from vehicles parked outside Chesterfield businesses Authorities locate man who walked away from mental health facility in Petersburg Authorities searching for missing Virginia boy with Autism

Farmers’ Almanac predicts ‘polar coaster’ winter ahead

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Pixabay

(NEWS10) – The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a “polar coaster” winter this year.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the Northeast, from Washington Boston, can expect colder-than-normal temperatures with above-average winter precipitation.

Credit: Farmers’ Almanac

“Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing, frigid, and frosty winter for two-thirds of the country,” shares Editor Peter Geiger, Philom. said.

The Western United States is expected to see near-normal winter temperatures and normal precipitation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events