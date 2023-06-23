RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A flash flood warning is currently in effect for the Richmond area.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield, a flash flood warning for Richmond, Henrico County and Chesterfield County is in effect until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 23.

According to NWS, between one and two inches of rain has already fallen in the area and up to an inch of additional rain is possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.