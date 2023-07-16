RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A flash flood warning is currently in effect in Richmond, Henrico County and Chesterfield County.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield (NWS), the warning is in effect until 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 16.

Residents of the affected areas are asked to avoid driving and walking through flood waters and move to higher ground if possible.

According to NWS, the population of the area affected by the flash flood warning is over 800,000.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.