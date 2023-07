RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A flash flood warning is currently in effect in the City of Richmond, as well as Henrico and Hanover Counties.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Wakefield, the warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. Saturday, July 8.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Residents of the affected areas are asked to move to higher ground if possible and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.