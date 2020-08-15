CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are flash flood warnings all across Central Virginia Saturday morning.
The National Weather Serviced has issued sever flash flood warnings for:
- Amelia County until 11 a.m.
- Charles City County until 4:30 p.m.
- Chesterfield County, 11 a.m.
- New Kent County, until 4:30 p.m.
This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Coronavirus update: Virginia reports more than 900 new cases of COVID-19
- PHOTOS & VIDEO: Flooding in Central Virginia Saturday morning
- Flash flood warnings across Central Virginia Saturday morning
- Firefighters called after fearless iguana gets stuck in tree in Ohio
- Mother of special needs child recreates special ed classroom at home