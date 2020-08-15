Flash flood warnings across Central Virginia Saturday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There are flash flood warnings all across Central Virginia Saturday morning.

The National Weather Serviced has issued sever flash flood warnings for:

  • Amelia County until 11 a.m.
  • Charles City County until 4:30 p.m.
  • Chesterfield County, 11 a.m.
  • New Kent County, until 4:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events