Flash flood warnings across Central Virginia Saturday morning

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC-TV) - It is a StormTracker8 Weather Alert day with the possibility of flooding across Central Virginia. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Central and Southern Virginia through midnight tonight.

Showers will continue through most of the day and isolated heavy downpours are possible. This could lead to flash flooding in some area as 1"-2.5" of rain can be seen. Do not drive through a flooded roadway!