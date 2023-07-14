RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rain and thunderstorms — exacerbated by humidity — have caused a flood watch to be issued for much of central Virginia.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the alert around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14. It is expected to remain in effect throughout the evening.

The following areas will be affected by the flood watch:

Brunswick County

Charles City County

Dinwiddie County

Chesterfield County

Colonial Heights

Henrico County

Greensville County

James City County

Mecklenburg County

Prince George County

Sussex County

Showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to occur throughout central Virginia throughout the day. According to NWS, excessive rainfall may cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood-prone locations.

Residents in flood watch areas are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. NWS recommends those in flood-prone areas be prepared to take action if necessary.