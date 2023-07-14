RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rain and thunderstorms — exacerbated by humidity — have caused a flood watch to be issued for much of central Virginia.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the alert around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, July 14. It is expected to remain in effect throughout the evening.
The following areas will be affected by the flood watch:
- Brunswick County
- Charles City County
- Dinwiddie County
- Chesterfield County
- Colonial Heights
- Henrico County
- Greensville County
- James City County
- Mecklenburg County
- Prince George County
- Sussex County
Showers and thunderstorms are forecasted to occur throughout central Virginia throughout the day. According to NWS, excessive rainfall may cause flooding in rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying flood-prone locations.
Residents in flood watch areas are encouraged to monitor weather forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. NWS recommends those in flood-prone areas be prepared to take action if necessary.