Some freeze warnings and frost advisories from Wednesday morning will continue until Thursday, Oct. 20.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The freeze warnings and frost advisories remain in place for multiple areas across Central Virginia on Wednesday, shortly after 25 counties received their first freeze alerts of the season on Monday.

The freeze warnings will be in effect until Thursday, Oct. 20, at 2 a.m., and it is expected that sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 30 degrees are possible.

The following counties are expected to be affected by moderate freeze warnings:

Amelia County

Brunswick County

Charles City County

Dinwiddie County

Eastern and Western Chesterfield County, including Colonial Heights

Eastern and Western Essex County

Goochland County

Greensville County

Eastern and Western King and Queen County

Eastern and Western King William County

Lunenburg County

Mecklenburg County

New Kent County

Nottoway County

Powhatan County

Prince George County

Sussex County

Western Hanover County

Western Henrico, including the City of Richmond

Temperatures for Central Virginia estimated through Thursday, Oct. 20.

Additionally, several counties will be under frost advisories on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. These areas are expected to have temperatures as low as 34 degrees, which is cold enough for frost to develop.

The following counties are expected by be affected by minor frost advisories:

Eastern Hanover County

Eastern Henrico County

Gloucester County

James City County

Lancaster County

Middlesex County

Northumberland County

Richmond County

Westmoreland County

According to the National Weather Service, frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive plants. The cold weather could also possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

If you live in an impacted area, take steps to cover any plants that may be harmed by cold conditions. To prevent freezing or bursting or outdoor pipes, the National Weather Service recommends wrapping or draining pipes, or allowing them to drip slowly. If you have in-ground sprinkler systems, drain them and cover above-ground pipes to prevent freezing.

