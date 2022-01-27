Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency ahead of forecasted winter weather

Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin participates in a debate with Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe at Northern Virginia Community College, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) TOPSHOT – A man sweeps the snow covering a car in Moscow on December 1, 2021. (Photo by Natalia KOLESNIKOVA / AFP) (Photo by NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in anticipation of a winter storm arriving tomorrow that will affect several regions of Virginia.

Forecasts indicate that areas along the coastline will experience the largest impacts with heavy and wet snow, in addition to high winds.

The conditions pose a threat for downed trees, electrical outages and major impacts to travel, according to the office of the governor. In addition, there is also the threat of tidal flooding.

“The key message for all Virginians is to stay aware of the weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” said Gov. Youngkin. “We have already started planning and mobilizing resources needed to protect the Commonwealth. We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area. The most important thing everyone can do to minimize the risks is to prepare yourself and your family.”

Youngkin’s office has prepared a list of preparedness actions you can take to lessen the impact of severe winter weather.

During a winter storm, stay off the roads as much as possible and only drive when absolutely necessary. Always give snowplows and responders the right of way.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal burning device inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any other partially enclosed area.

Snow shoveling is a known trigger for heart attacks. Always avoid overexertion when shoveling.

When severe weather occurs, plan to check on elderly or disabled neighbors and relatives.

If you must travel, know road conditions before you leave home. Visit 511Virginia.org or call 511 for road condition updates.

Protect yourself from Frostbite. Hands, feet and face are the most commonly affected areas so wear a hat, mittens (which are warmer than gloves) and cover your mouth with a scarf to reduce heat loss.

Keep dry. Change out of wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat.

Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer or heavy clothing.

Prepare your home

Make sure your home is properly insulated

Check the weather stripping around your windows and doors

Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts

Have additional heat sources on hand in case of a power outages

Keep a fire extinguisher accessible

Replace the batteries in your Carbon Monoxide detector annually

Prepare your car

Batteries lose power as temperatures drop, be sure to have yours tested

Check your car’s antifreeze level

Have your radiator system serviced

Replace your car’s windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mix

Proactively replace your car’s worn tires and wiper blades

To help with visibility, clean off your car entirely – including your trunk, roof, windows and headlights

Please heed warnings to avoid travel. If you absolutely have to be on the roadway, prepare your vehicle and have a kit for you and your passengers. This could include items such as: Blankets Drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car, including pets Boots Basic first-aid kit Warm coat and insulating layers (sweatpants, gloves, hat, socks,) Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes Basic set of tools Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors Ice scraper/snow brush Jumper cables/jump pack Fire extinguisher Cash Items for children such as diapers, baby wipes, toys, etc. Flashlight, with extra batteries Hand warmers Paper map Portable smartphone power bank Extra medication Garbage bags Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter Tarp, raincoat and gloves Shovel



A state of emergency allows the Commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.