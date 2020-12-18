Have you heard of the ‘Great Conjunction’?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Astronomers use the phrase “the great conjunction” which describes the meeting (from our view) of the two biggest planets in our solar system. Jupiter and Saturn will look like a large bright star and be 0.1° apart this Monday, Dec. 21.

Make sure you’re looking W and SW 45 minutes after sunset to see the “Christmas Star”.

The conjunctions between the two largest planets in our solar system aren’t really rare. Jupiter passes its neighbor Saturn in their perspective laps around the sun every 20 years.

The last time the two largest planets were so close together was back in Galileo’s time in 1623. The next time the planets will be close will be in 2080.

The forecast for central Virginia Monday night looks cloudy for now.

