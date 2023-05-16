RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Almost all of central and southwestern Virginia is expected to be hit with heavy downpours and gusty winds this evening and overnight.

According to StormTracker8 meteorologist John Bernier, storms are expected to hit central Virginia from the west from the early evening of Tuesday, May 16 to after midnight on Wednesday, May 17.

Clouds rolling in outside of 8News on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/8News) Clouds rolling in outside of 8News on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/8News)

Strong winds are expected tonight, with winds gusts as fast as 45 miles per hour possible. There is a minimal risk of hail but a high chance of heavy downpours in much of the state.

Southwestern Virginia is expected to get the worst of the storms and northern Virginia is already getting rain, according to the National Weather Service Radar.