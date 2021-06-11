Heavy rains cause issues for Richmond area drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department rescued 19 people from flooded cars earlier this week and with more heavy rain on Friday they are back at it again.
According to the Richmond Fire Department, several vehicles got stuck in high water on Friday afternoon.
A tweet from the department identified Magnolia Street near Rady Street, 1235 Mosby Street, S Belvidere Street at Cumberland Street and Fairfield Avenue at Kane Street as problem areas for drivers to avoid.
8News crews headed to Magnolia Street where Shockoe Creek runs nearby the road. One man’s vehicle was completely submerged in flood waters. The area is notorious for flooding and warning signs hang just before the flood prone area.