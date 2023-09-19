RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All signs point to a potentially very wet weekend for Central Virginia.

We are going to be watching the coast of Georgia and South Carolina later this week — Thursday into early Friday — for a weather system to develop.

That system will then ride up along the East Coast and spread clouds across Central Virginia at some point on Friday.

We will start Friday off with partly sunny skies, however, more clouds will increase during the late afternoon. By Friday night light rain will develop, coming up from the south — so if you are heading out for dinner, it might be a good idea to have your umbrella just in case.

Saturday will be a very wet day with steady rain all day from that coastal system as it moves into eastern North Carolina. With this coastal system to our south, our winds will be out of the northeast and that will make for a much cooler day with highs in the lower 70s.

The steady rain will taper to showers for Saturday evening and Saturday night as that weather system moves into southern Virginia.

Unfortunately, that system will remain over us for most of Sunday, which will give us more showers throughout the day. It will remain cool with highs in the lower 70s.

By Sunday night and early Monday morning, that coastal system will move out and the sunshine will return to begin our next work week.

Total rainfall from this system, beginning Friday evening and ending early Monday morning, could be 1” to 2”. This is much-needed rainfall and great for those of you who have aerated and seeded your yard.