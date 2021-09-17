High Surf for parts of the Mid-Atlantic this weekend

RICHMOND,Va. (WRIC) — We’ve been tracking an area of low pressure now moving away from the United States. This potential system still has the capability to develop into a short lived Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm this weekend. Whether it does so or not, minimal impacts will be experienced.

The main area of concern will be for folks who live near the coast starting as far south as North Carolina and Virginia and continuing north from there. This potential tropical system will bring high surf to portions of the East Coast.

Specifically, here at Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks for North Carolina this weekend is a dangerous time to be out at the beach and in the water. Life threatening rip currents are likely along with high surf. Stay out of the water for this weekend, it will be dangerous for all swimmer regardless of comfortability in the water.

This low pressure system will have made its way out of the area within the next few days and water conditions should improve well before next weekend. For this weekend, please listen to local officials within the area of these coastal regions as well.