High water locations reported after storms hit Richmond region

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As storms raged throughout parts of Central Virginia Thursday night, several high-water locations have been reported.

East side of Magnolia Street, near Woodland Cemetery, a car was almost engulfed in standing water under the bridge. The driver of the vehicle, who did not want to be identified, told 8News the road was clear before rainfall quickly flooded the roadway.

8News asked the driver if he was rescued from his vehicle. “Yeah, they rescued me, man, they rescued me,” he said.

East side of Magnolia Street, near Woodland Cemetery, a car was almost engulfed in standing water under the bridge. (Photo: 8News’ Quincy Tucker)

8News observed two other vehicles stopped by water at Fairfield Avenue and Kane Street in Richmond.

Vehicles stopped by water at Fairfield Avenue and Kane Street in Richmond. (Photo: 8News’ Jacob Sexton)

In Chesterfield County, high water was reported in the following areas:

900 block of Redbridge Road

Intersection of North Pinetta Drive & Brucewood Drive

Lucks Lane & Courthouse Road

A downed tree is reportedly blocking the roadway in the 7300 block of Jahnke Road. The westbound lanes are currently blocked off.

A tree down on Jahnke Road has all westbound lanes blocked off. (Photo: 8News’ Jacob Sexton)

In Beaverdam, the storm brought several trees down in the street.

One viewer, who provided photos, told 8News’ John Bernier that Beaverdam authorities said that 25 to 30 trees were down in the street.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

