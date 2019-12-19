Holiday travel guide: A look at the forecast across the region

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Here’s a look at some local travel as we head into this weekend and the beginning of the Christmas week.

If you’re going to be traveling around the Mid Atlantic, let’s say out to Roanoke or maybe over to Norfolk or up to D.C., the main thing will be a steady warm-up in temperatures as we go from Friday and the weekend and into early next week.

In fact, some areas — especially to the west — could see temperatures in the 60s by Tuesday and Christmas Day. Up towards D.C., easily middle 50s for Christmas Eve and out to Norfolk we’re looking at the upper 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies. So really some quiet weather for traveling.

If you’re heading up to the northeast may be going to Philadelphia it will be a bit chilly on Friday but a nice warm-up in temperatures as we go through the upcoming weekend by Christmas Eve could be looking at mostly sunny skies with highs around 50.

New York City will be climbing out of the30s this weekend into the 40s by early next week. Heading over to Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania, you’ll find temperatures in the 50s by early next week. If you going up toward Rochester, Buffalo or central New York, you’ll be noticing temperatures climbing at least into the lower forties for the early part of next week especially by Christmas Eve we could be looking at the lower 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

Traveling to the south areas like Charlotte or Columbia or Charleston, South Carolina or Atlanta, Georgia we are really looking pretty good. The story will be a weather system moving through between Saturday and Sunday that will provide some rain to the deep south and that will keep you a bit cooler with temperatures in the forties to near 50 over the weekend but then as soon as that system the departs you’ll notice temperatures climbing into the middle sixties for Christmas Eve with a fair amount of sunshine.

Finally for traveling out to Nashville or Louisville or even into Charleston, West Virginia you’ll see a steady rise in temperatures beginning on Friday right through the upcoming beginning of the Christmas week. Many of you may be near 65 Christmas Eve in areas like Louisville or Charleston or even Nashville. It will be a bit cooler in Columbus, Ohio with highs around 50 but again no big systems to present any travel problems.

