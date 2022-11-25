RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Here’s what kind of weather can be expected throughout Central Virginia for the remainder of the holiday weekend.

For those interested in being out and about for holiday shopping, the weather will be especially mild for Friday night and most of Saturday.

The rest of Friday night is expected to bring clear skies and overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday will bring with it sunny weather and a few thin clouds in the afternoon. Virginia will see temperatures warm up as the day goes on with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. In the evening, however, clouds will start to move into the area as a storm makes its way from the Southern Plains to the northeast.

Weather conditions for those traveling on Saturday should be mild to fair up and down the I-95, I-85 and I-81 corridors.

Sunday will prove to be more difficult, with a storm system bringing rain and thunderstorms to the area. There may also be delays for those flying out of east coast airports.

Rain will arrive in Central Virginia during the mid-morning hours and last until the afternoon. Rain could return later in the afternoon as a cold front moves by.